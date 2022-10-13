Delta Air Lines, Walgreens Boots Alliance And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT shares climbed 13.3% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Wednesday. Meta Materials recently received $4.3 million in purchase orders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares gained 12.5% to $46.61 in pre-market trading. Axsome recently reported Sunosi met the primary endpoint in the SHARP study and significantly improved cognitive function in cognitively impaired patients with excessive daytime sleepiness associated with OSA.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC rose 11.3% to $17.76 in pre-market trading following Wednesday reports suggesting Google has approved the Truth Social app on the Google Play Store. Digital World is the SPAC merger partner of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT shares gained 11.1% to $11.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for its fourth quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX rose 8.3% to $3.66 in pre-market trading.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA gained 6.5% to $34.02 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.

Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL climbed 3.6% to $30.25 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings. The company guided Q4 revenue up 5-9% from 2019 levels and said it is on track to achieve its 2024 financial targets of over $7 in EPS and $4 billion of free cash flow.

