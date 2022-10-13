Facebook Users Lose Followers Mysteriously, Mark Zuckerberg's Number Down To Mere 9,993 — Here's What Happened

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook users complained of losing their followers on Wednesday for no apparent reason — even META CEO Mark Zuckerberg wasn't spared.

What Happened: Owing to a bug impacting users worldwide, Zuckerberg lost over 118 million followers. Many users reported similar issues with their friend lists declining significantly without any concrete explanation from the social network, reported Mashable.

Social Media commentator Matt Navarra tweeted, "Mark Zuckerberg has lost about 119 million followers on Facebook Or more likely… a bug."

Zuckerberg reportedly had more than 119 million followers, which declined to 9,997.

Novelist Taslima Nasreen tweeted, "Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook's comedy."

Meta soon realized the glitch and stated that it was taking steps to make things right but didn't address how or when the error occurred, the report noted.

"We know that certain users' Facebook accounts display inconsistent following counts. We regret any inconvenience and are striving to rapidly restore everything to normal, " a Meta spokeswoman told PTI, according to the Mashable report.

Meta didn't immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

On Thursday, it looked like the glitch was rectified. At the time of writing, Zuckerberg's follower count was 119,233,840.

