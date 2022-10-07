Facebook Parent's Bug-Riddled 'Horizon Worlds' Metaverse App Shunned By Its Own Development Team

Meta Platforms Inc's META “Horizon Worlds” Metaverse application isn’t reportedly getting much love from the company’s employees.

What Happened: Meta's vice president of Metaverse, Vishal Shah, said in an internal memo, dated Sept. 15, that people working on building the app are not using it a lot, reported The Verge.

“Why is that? Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time? The simple truth is, if we don’t love it, how can we expect our users to love it?" he wrote.

In yet another memo, this time dated Sept. 30, he said a plan was underway to “hold managers accountable” for “having their teams use Horizon Worlds at least once a week."

“Everyone in this organization should make it their mission to fall in love with Horizon Worlds.”

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is hoping that the metaverse will transform into a multibillion-dollar consumer market and has pledged $10 billion annually to its virtual world over the next decade.

Shah reportedly listed specific issues with the app, including a confusing “onboarding experience” which he said was “frustrating for users."

The executive also called for worker flexibility, saying, “We are working on a product that has not found product market fit. If you are on Horizon, I need you to fully embrace ambiguity and change.”

In August, Horizon Worlds platform chief Vivek Sharma quit Meta after Zuckerberg’s avatar was panned by critics for its graphics quality.

Price Action: On Thursday, Meta shares fell 0.6% to $138.21 in the after-hours trading after closing flat, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

