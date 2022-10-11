Trump's Request For Supreme Court Intervention In Mar-A-Lago Case Gets Pushback From Justice Department

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly asking the Supreme Court to set aside Donald Trump’s request for intervention in the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case.

What Happened: The DoJ said in a filing before the Supreme Court that the records are “extraordinarily sensitive” and that it should allow an appeals court decision that blocked access by the special master in that matter to stand, reported CNN.

The DoJ cited a past case and wrote, “As this Court has emphasized, courts should be cautious before insisting upon an examination of records whose disclosure would jeopardize national security ‘even by the judge alone, in chambers.’”

The Department made the argument that the former president’s legal team was not correct in arguing that Supreme Court should intervene.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in the filing, “the most that applicant could establish about appellate jurisdiction, in this case, is that it presents a ‘difficult’ question,” according to CNN.

Why It Matters: It would take five justices to agree to grant Trump’s request and the Supreme Court could act in a matter of days, noted CNN.

In early October, Trump’s legal team argued that the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to stay Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie’s review of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in August. Dearie is the special master in the case.

Prelogar said Trump-appointee Florida Federal Judge Aileen Cannon “fundamentally erred” in appointing a special master in the first place and that the DoJ is appealing that decision in lower courts, reported CNN.

Trump hailed Cannon as “brilliant and courageous” on Truth Social, a platform of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

