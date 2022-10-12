ñol

W. R. Berkley To Rally 25%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 8:24 AM | 1 min read
W. R. Berkley To Rally 25%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Wells Fargo raised W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB price target from $83 to $85. Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley shares rose 0.7% to close at $68.06 on Tuesday.
  • Baird raised the price target on Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO from $43 to $55. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Albireo Pharma shares rose 0.4% to $23.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered Union Pacific Corporation UNP price target from $250 to $230. Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Union Pacific shares fell 0.7% to close at $192.64 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel lowered Align Technology, Inc. ALGN price target from $375 to $325. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Align Technology rose 2.9% to $214.56 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital cut PPG Industries, Inc. PPG price target from $143 to $122. BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. PPG shares rose 0.1% to close at $110.76 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Trane Technologies plc TT price target from $168 to $166. Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Trane Technologies shares fell 0.4% to close at $147.31 on Tuesday.

Check out this: Philips, Owens & Minor And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

