Philips, Owens & Minor And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Cameco Corporation CCJ shares dropped 11.7% to $22.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.

VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares declined 9.7% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares tumbled 8.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading. Philips said it expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately €4.3 billion with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%. Due to the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around €210 million or around 5% of sales.

Burford Capital Limited BUR fell 7.4% to $6.91 in pre-market trading.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR dropped 6.8% to $0.8380 in pre-market trading.

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 5.2% to $22.01 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its F22 adjusted EPS guidance. The company named Alexander J. Bruni as EVP and CFO.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK dropped 3.2% to $10.08 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs, on Tuesday, maintained a Sell rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $12.5 to $11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO dropped 3.1% to $1.58 in pre-market trading.

