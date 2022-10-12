ñol

Philips, Owens & Minor And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read
Philips, Owens & Minor And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Cameco Corporation CCJ shares dropped 11.7% to $22.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.
  • VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares declined 9.7% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares tumbled 8.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading. Philips said it expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately €4.3 billion with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%. Due to the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around €210 million or around 5% of sales.
  • Burford Capital Limited BUR fell 7.4% to $6.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR dropped 6.8% to $0.8380 in pre-market trading.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 5.2% to $22.01 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its F22 adjusted EPS guidance. The company named Alexander J. Bruni as EVP and CFO.
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK dropped 3.2% to $10.08 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs, on Tuesday, maintained a Sell rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $12.5 to $11.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO dropped 3.1% to $1.58 in pre-market trading.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Higher; Producer Price Data, Fed Minutes In Focus .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pre-Market LosersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas