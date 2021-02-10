Twitter Reaffirms Trump Ban — Even If He's Elected In 2024

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWT) has reaffirmed that former President Donald Trump will never be welcomed back on the social media site, even if he is re-elected to the presidency in 2024.

Permanent Ban For Trump: In an interview Wednesday on the CNBC program "Squawk Box," Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal was asked about having Trump back on the site if he seeks a return to the White House in the 2024 election.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform whether you are a commentator, a CFO or you are a former or public official," Segal said.

"Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

Trump Ban Follows Election Lies, Capitol Riot: Trump was removed when he was president, and a person would not be treated differently due to being a public official, he said.

Trump was banned from Twitter on Jan. 8 following a volatile series of tweets that openly questioned the legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory in the November election and culminated in comments made prior to the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill that resulted in five deaths.

Twitter initially gave Trump a 12-hour suspension for tweets that were made during the riot before ultimately removing him from the site for violating its "glorification of violence" policy.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account," the company wrote in a Jan. 8 blog post.

On Jan. 13, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted a 13-tweet thread on the Trump ban, acknowledging that shutting down users' accounts "will be destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet" but ultimately insisting he made the right decision.

TWTR Price Action: Twitter shares were trading 12.21% higher to $67.20.