Trump Could Be Back On Twitter Before Midterm Elections If Elon Musk Closes Deal: Trump Is A 'Twitter Addict'

Elon Musk renewed his interest in Twitter, Inc. TWTR last week after reneging on the deal he struck with the platform in April.

What Happened: If the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO succeeds in closing the deal and if he keeps up his earlier commitment, Trump could have his Twitter suspension revoked, allowing him to become a prominent voice on the platform ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm polls, CNBC reported.

Twitter and other social media platforms such as Meta Platform, Inc.’s META Facebook suspended the former president’s accounts following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The suspension, according to political analysts, has dealt a severe blow to Trump, CNBC said. It “took away his megaphone,” Jonathan Nagler, a political professor at New York University, said, according to the report. Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella reportedly said Trump is a “Twitter addict, who loves the “instant gratification” it offers, the report added.

Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, a unit of Trump Media And Technology Group, which has agreed to merge with SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, has not provided him with the reach he would have liked, the report said. As opposed to the 90 million Twitter followers Trump had at the peak, his Truth Social account has only 4.15 million followers, CNBC said.

Why It’s Important: Trump’s return to Twitter could provide him an opportunity to relay his musings about the midterms to a wider audience, including media organizations and politicians in the U.S. and abroad, the report said.

It could work otherwise too. The increased visibility that Trump could potentially get on the platform will likely be a reminder to moderates why they wouldn’t want Republicans in office, Nagler reportedly said.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Flickr