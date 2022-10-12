ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Apple, Samsung Smartphone Users Could Access 5G By December Via Software Upgrade

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
Apple, Samsung Smartphone Users Could Access 5G By December Via Software Upgrade
  • Apple Inc AAPL and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF agreed to upgrade software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December following a government push.
  • Apple looks to push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12, and iPhone SE, which do not yet support the network, Reuters reports citing industry sources.
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google said Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 6a were 5G capable devices
  • Google looked to enable functionality at the earliest.
  • India launched 5G services on October 1, with leading telecom operator Reliance Jio saying it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight. Both companies shared plans to expand service next year.
  • Top bureaucrats from India's telecoms and IT departments will chair a meeting on Wednesday for early 5G adoption, involving smartphone executives from foreign companies Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi Corp XIACF, and domestic telecom operators Reliance, Airtel, and Vodafone Group Plc VOD.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.94% at $140.28 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksTechMedia