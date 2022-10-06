Google Showcases Pixel 7 Smartphone Series And Very First Google Pixel Watch

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google launched the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the very first Google Pixel Watch.
- Google's Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds work together to understand needs and deliver, offering a personal, intelligent, cohesive computing experience.
- The second-generation Google Tensor G2 helps to bring Google's artificial intelligence and machine learning directly to the phone.
- The new Pixel phones are great for photography, with features that can sharpen photos and shoot cinema-quality videos.
- Pixel Call Assist provides fast, accurate voice assistance with Live Translate and Assistant voice typing.
- Pixel 7 Pro is Google's most potent phone offering serious performance and an upgraded telephoto lens for a better zoom experience.
- Google Pixel Watch is the first WearOS device that combines Google's helpfulness with health and fitness insights from Fitbit, which Alphabet acquired in 2021.
- The Watch features durable, scratch-resistant 3-D coverglass with three distinct jewelry-inspired stainless steel finishes in black, silver, and gold.
- Beginning today, Google Pixel Watch can be pre-ordered, for $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, and $399 for 4G LTE, with availability in nine countries starting October 13.
