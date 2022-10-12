'I Think Anything Can Bounce In That Business,' Jim Cramer Says About This Casino Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PubMatic, Inc. PUBM is "so expensive." He added that the stock is "fine, not great, not bad."

When asked about MGM Resorts International MGM, he said, "I don’t really care for that group, but you know what, I think anything can bounce in that business."

Benzinga analyst ratings data, shows the overall sentiment on MGM is bullish.

The "Mad Money" host said Service Corporation International SCI is a "good stock to own."

When asked about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, Cramer said, "I don’t think that group is doing that well."

"The cannabis space, it’s still what I call too early," Cramer said, when asked about Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY.

