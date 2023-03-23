Meta Platforms Inc. META, the parent company of WhatsApp, launched a new app for Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Windows desktop, allowing users to make bigger video and audio calls.

What Happened: Meta’s new WhatsApp app for Windows can host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 members.

See Also: Zuckerberg Announces Subscription Service For Meta’s Facebook And Instagram, Elon Musk Has 1 Word To Say About It

Meta announced this via a blog post stating, “We’re introducing a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and is built with an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.”

The company said it will “continue to increase these limits over time” so that users can stay “connected with friends, family and coworkers.”

A similarly upgraded version of WhatsApp is expected to be launched soon for Apple Inc. AAPL users, as the new desktop version of the app for Mac is currently in the beta testing phase.

Why It’s Important: Earlier on Tuesday also, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced new WhatsApp Groups features. This includes allowing admins to see all requests in one place to make managing them easier.

Meta has rolled out its verified subscription service in the U.S., available on Instagram and Facebook. This service enables users to verify their accounts with a government ID and upon successful verification, they will receive a blue badge.

The subscription fee for the service is $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on iOS and Android platforms.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: ‘Please Resign Immediately’ Before We ‘Find Out Who You Are Anyway’: Leaked 2010 Email From Mark Zuckerberg Emerges