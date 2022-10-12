Vitalik Buterin Reacts To Tweet Calling Elon Musk 'Tryant-Bro' — Says It Could Be Liberating To Ask 'What If The Dictator Is Good?'

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin weighed in on a tweet on Monday that took a dig at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s alleged transformation into a “Tyrant-bro.”

What Happened: Buterin, responded to a tweet from Dennis Pourteaux, a surgeon and blogger, which said, “Fascinating: Elon’s journey from being an HCQ-bro, to being a Dogecoin-bro, to his current stint as a Tyrant-bro.”

Pourteaux retweeted a post from Musk, which discussed hydroxychloroquine in relation with the COVID-19 pandemic. The tweet also seemingly took a dig at Musk’s support for Dogecoin DOGE/USD and his recent Twitter poll and comments and on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Buterin said that from a U.S. perspective “some orthodoxies seem stifling," adding that it could feel liberating to break out of liberalism to ask, “what if the dictator is good?”

From a US perspective, some orthodoxies seem stifling, and breaking out of liberalism to ask "what if the dictator is good?" feels liberating. But this ignores that from the perspective inside the dictatorial countries, it is the dictator's orthodoxy that's the stifling one. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) October 12, 2022

In the same thread, Buterin said, “there is an actual failure to connect these two dots going on.”

I think there is an actual failure to connect these two dots going on. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) October 12, 2022

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent comments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict earned him backlash, with one Ukrainian diplomat asking him to “f**k off.”

Musk then gave his suggestions for resolving the Taiwan-China issue by recommending a special administrative zone for the self-ruled island. This led to Taiwan's de-facto ambassador to the U.S. giving a sharp response to the entrepreneur.

Buterin, born in Russia, came out openly in support of Ukraine when the conflict began in Feb. 2022. He reminded people at the time that while Ethereum was neutral, he “was not.”

