'Glory To Ukraine:' Russian-Born Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says 'Very Upset By Putin's Decision'

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 23, 2022 11:30 pm
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine, calling it a “crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people.”

What Happened: Buterin, who was born in Russia and grew up in Canada, said on Twitter that he was very upset by Putin’s decision to go to war by abandoning the possibility of a peaceful solution to the dispute with Ukraine.

“I want to wish everyone security, although I know there will be no security. Glory to Ukraine,” Buterin said in Russian, as per a machine-translated version.

Why It Matters: Buterin’s statement comes after Putin said late Wednesday night that Russia’s armed forces would carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Buterin had lived in Russia until the age of six before his parents emigrated to Canada in search of better job opportunities.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tumbled following the news.

The global financial markets are also extending a sell-off.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 8.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $34,752.75, while Ethereum is down 9.9% to $2370.37.

Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch via Flickr

