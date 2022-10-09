ñol

Elon Musk Wasn't Joking! Boring Company Is Really Bringing You 'Burnt Hair' Cologne

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 9, 2022 11:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Elon Musk on Sunday posted a picture of a cologne bottle with the fragrance "burnt hair" on Twitter, saying the product would soon be brought to the market by The Boring Company.
  • The Boring Company is a tunnel construction services company founded by Musk in 2016.
  • The world's richest person first teased the cologne late last month on Twitter, saying it would help people stand out and get noticed when walking through an airport.
  • The Boring Company earlier launched a flamethrower, which got buyers around the world in trouble with law enforcement agencies. Musk's other company, Tesla also sells Tequila besides its primary business of selling electric vehicles and energy storage products.

