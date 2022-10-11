Cybertruck On Mars? Here's What Tesla EVs Could Look Like On The Red Planet

Fans of Tesla Inc TSLA and pickup trucks are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Cybertruck.

While customers can’t take delivery of the vehicles yet, Tesla has shared more images of the highly anticipated electric pickup truck, including what it would look like on Mars.

What Happened: At AI Day 2022, Tesla unveiled designs it called “Cybertruck on Mars.” The designs were generated by artificial intelligence running on Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer.

The images combine two of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite subjects: electric vehicles and Mars.

AI Day 2022 was technical in nature, but for those fascinated with artificial intelligence, an update on the Dojo supercomputer showed software advancements made by Tesla.

A presentation detailed Tesla's development of the stack for the Dojo computer to quickly run neural nets.

“We expect most models to work out of the box. As an example, we took the recently released Stable Diffusion model and got it running on Dojo in minutes,” Tesla principal engineer Rajiv Kurian said.

The discussion by Kurian included “Cybertruck on Mars” images that were generated through a text-to-image learning model.

Related Link: Tesla Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, Bitcoin Converted To Fiat, Record Breaking Second Half Expected

Why It’s Important: The Dojo supercomputer was unveiled at the first Tesla AI Day held in 2021. The company plans to use the supercomputer to ramp up its technology that could help power new ideas for the company.

The Cybertruck has been called the company’s best product ever by Musk. The truck has faced delays over the years and is expected to begin deliveries in the middle of 2023.

Musk has hinted the Cybertruck could be used as a boat and could also be sent to Mars in the future.

Benzinga's Take: The images might be cool technology and a cool way to think of the future.

Customers who have reservations forf the Cybertruck are likely more excited to see images of “Cybertruck on Earth” compared to “Cybertruck on Mars” after years of waiting.

The Cybertruck will compete with electric pickup trucks already on the market from the likes of Ford Motor Company F and Rivian Automotive RIVN.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 2.9% at $216.50 at the close Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.