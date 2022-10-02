Tesla Analyst's 6 Takeaways From AI Day 2022: Optimus A Long Shot, FSD Approval To Take Years, Traditional Autos In Trouble And More

Tesla, Inc. TSLA held its AI Day 2022 on Friday and the event was more of a technical presentation, detailing the company’s pursuits of the Telsa bot, FSD and Dojo supercomputer.
Prominent Tesla bull and Loup Funds’ Gene Munster detailed his six takeaways from the event.
- Optimus could take time to roll out, Munster implied. Tesla’s Elon Musk said the Tesla bot will likely be priced around $20,000 and will be made commercially available in three to five years. Munster’s view is that it could take 10 years and the price is likely to be more than $20,000.
- If Optimus, which is a long shot, meets even half of what Musk aspires for it, over the next 20 years, it could be a material part of the Tesla investment case, Munster said.
- Tesla noted in the presentation that its full self-driving package adoption increased from 2,000 in 2021 to 160,000 in 2022. The Loup Funds Managing Partner estimates that the adoption is at about 10% from owners.
- While Musk said FSD will likely be made available worldwide by the end of 2022, pending regulatory approval, Munster said this approval will likely take years.
- Munster thinks Tesla will likely be one of the top 10 coolest places to work for engineers.
- Finally, looking at the AI progress at Tesla, the venture capitalist said traditional automakers were in trouble.
Tesla closed Friday’s session at $265.25, down 1.10%, according to Benzinga Pro.
See also: Will Tesla's 'Optimus' Bot Get A Human Personality? Will It Be Able To Laugh At Jokes? Here's What Elon Musk Has To Say
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.