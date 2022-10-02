Tesla Analyst's 6 Takeaways From AI Day 2022: Optimus A Long Shot, FSD Approval To Take Years, Traditional Autos In Trouble And More

Tesla, Inc. TSLA held its AI Day 2022 on Friday and the event was more of a technical presentation, detailing the company’s pursuits of the Telsa bot, FSD and Dojo supercomputer.

Prominent Tesla bull and Loup Funds’ Gene Munster detailed his six takeaways from the event.

Optimus could take time to roll out, Munster implied. Tesla’s Elon Musk said the Tesla bot will likely be priced around $20,000 and will be made commercially available in three to five years. Munster’s view is that it could take 10 years and the price is likely to be more than $20,000.

If Optimus, which is a long shot, meets even half of what Musk aspires for it, over the next 20 years, it could be a material part of the Tesla investment case, Munster said.

Tesla noted in the presentation that its full self-driving package adoption increased from 2,000 in 2021 to 160,000 in 2022. The Loup Funds Managing Partner estimates that the adoption is at about 10% from owners.

While Musk said FSD will likely be made available worldwide by the end of 2022, pending regulatory approval, Munster said this approval will likely take years.

Munster thinks Tesla will likely be one of the top 10 coolest places to work for engineers.

Finally, looking at the AI progress at Tesla, the venture capitalist said traditional automakers were in trouble.

Tesla closed Friday’s session at $265.25, down 1.10%, according to Benzinga Pro.

