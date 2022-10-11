Elon Musk Spoke With Vladimir Putin In The Last 18 Months, Here's What They Talked About

The world’s richest man has found himself in a new role of negotiator between Russia and Ukraine. Despite working as the CEO of both Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, Elon Musk has also found time to lay out a plan for peace between the two countries. One report claims Musk has been much more involved than he has led on, which Musk has denied.

What Happened: Musk once offered to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin in a single combat fight, with the winner getting Ukraine.

New reports are saying that Musk may have recently spoken to Putin before the Tesla CEO took to Twitter to make a peace proposal that was widely criticized by Ukrainian officials.

Ian Bremmer, founder and president of Eurasia Group, said in an email that Musk had been in contact with Putin recently. Bremmer said Musk told him that Putin was “prepared to negotiate” if Crimea remained under Russian control, Ukraine remained neutral, and Russia’s annexation of four territories was recognized.

Musk put all of these talking points in his tweet sharing four things that needed to happen to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

Bremmer also said in the email that Putin told Musk that if Ukraine invaded Crimea, they would retaliate with nuclear strikes. Musk has recently shared on Twitter that the threat of nuclear war has been elevated.

Musk Denies The Claims: Musk took to Twitter to deny many of the points of Bremmer’s email.

“I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space,” Musk tweeted.

When asked on Twitter if he was open to talking to Putin again about a potential peace plan involving Russia and Ukraine, Musk said no.

“Pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands – it’s not even close.”

Musk stands behind his claim that he has only spoken to Putin about space over the last 18 months. SpaceX, a company founded and run by Musk, has been involved in space transport for astronauts from both the United States and Russia.

Last week, the Falcon 9 took two American astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a Russian astronaut to the International Space Station.

This marked the first time a Russian astronaut had been transported using a SpaceX rocket and comes at a time that Russia has considered pulling out of its partnership on the International Space Station with the United States.

For over 20 years, Russia and the U.S. have partnered on the International Space Station, and despite the two countries being at odds over the war in Ukraine, they appear to be working together on their space partnership.

