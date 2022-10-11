ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Becton Dickinson To Rally 23%? This Analyst Predicts $210 For NVIDIA

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 12:57 PM | 1 min read
Becton Dickinson To Rally 23%? This Analyst Predicts $210 For NVIDIA
  • Citigroup cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $248 to $210. NVIDIA shares rose 1.2% to $118.12 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel reduced the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW from $192 to $188. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 1% to $187.89 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs slashed the price target for 3M Company MMM from $149 to $129. 3M Company shares rose 1.6% to $110.16 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX from $272 to $275. Becton, Dickinson shares rose 1.6% to $223.23 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel cut the price target on A. O. Smith Corporation AOS from $63 to $56. O. Smith shares rose 0.2% to $49.68 on Tuesday.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Bank Of England Expands Emergency Bond Buying

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas