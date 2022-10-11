Becton Dickinson To Rally 23%? This Analyst Predicts $210 For NVIDIA

- Citigroup cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $248 to $210. NVIDIA shares rose 1.2% to $118.12 on Tuesday.
- Stifel reduced the price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW from $192 to $188. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 1% to $187.89 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs slashed the price target for 3M Company MMM from $149 to $129. 3M Company shares rose 1.6% to $110.16 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX from $272 to $275. Becton, Dickinson shares rose 1.6% to $223.23 on Tuesday.
- Stifel cut the price target on A. O. Smith Corporation AOS from $63 to $56. O. Smith shares rose 0.2% to $49.68 on Tuesday.
Check out this: US Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Bank Of England Expands Emergency Bond Buying
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.