Goldman Sachs To $470? Plus This Analyst Sees $174 For Meta Platforms

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 9:13 AM | 1 min read
Goldman Sachs To $470? Plus This Analyst Sees $174 For Meta Platforms
  • JMP Securities cut the price target on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS from $460 to $470. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.2% to $300.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse slashed the price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $214 to $174. Meta shares fell 1.5% to $131.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP from $75 to $65. Microchip Technology shares fell 1.2% to $60.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Snap Inc. SNAP from $29 to $22. Snap shares rose 1.4% to $10.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced the price target for S&P Global Inc. SPGI from $417 to $402. S&P Global shares fell 2.2% to $292.10 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Bank Of England Expands Emergency Bond Buying

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Information TechnologyPT ChangesSemiconductorsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings