Apple, Google Give OG App The Boot: How An Instagram Ad Blocker Ticked Off Meta

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL removed the OG Application from the Play Store one week after Apple Inc. AAPL took a similar step.

What Happened: The OG App announced via Twitter that, following its removal from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the company "will be unable to continue serving users through our mobile app."

"We owe gratitude to the first 25,000 users that installed OG - and we'd like to thank you for your love, suggestions, and criticism," the statement continued.

The OG App founders are considering the next steps and are expected to provide some clarity in the coming weeks. The app, which was launched just last month and developed by Un1feed, gives users the freedom to customize the appearance of social media feeds without ads and suggestions.

Why It's Important: OG App basically reverse-engineered Instagram for Android API. This created many issues, even potentially risking users' privacy and security, reported TechCrunch.

Following the launch, Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc. META, said the OG App violated its policies and that it was "taking all appropriate enforcement actions."

Cupertino, California-based Apple soon removed the app from its app store, saying it was accessing Instagram's service without authorization.

Price Action: Alphabet's Class A shares were down 0.77% during the pre-market session on Tuesday. Similarly, Class C shares were down 0.72%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: TheOGApp.com