Apple Breaks Silence On Why It Is Removing Some Old Apps But Keeping Others

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has detailed the process behind the removal of some old apps from its online application marketplace.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company issued a press release on Friday saying “User trust in quality apps is the basis for all we have done in building and running the App Store.”

Apple pointed out that it had launched its App Store Improvements process back in 2016 to remove “apps that no longer function as intended, don’t follow current review guidelines or are outdated.”

Why It Matters: Apple said it has removed 2.8 million applications in the past six years as a part of the process. The company said in a statement that users and developers have “benefitted” from this on account of discoverability, security and privacy, and user experience.

Some developers have taken to social media and are complaining about the removal of their applications.

MotiVoto developer Protopop Games said on Twitter that they felt “sick” that the game was being removed from the App Store “because its more than 2 years old.”

“This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale. This is an unfair barrier to indie devs,” said Protopop Games, in a tweet.

A Twitter user who describes themselves as a “professional” App Store critic tweeted that some of Apple’s own apps haven’t been updated for a long time.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 3.7% lower at $157.65 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading.

