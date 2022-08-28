Google Set To Launch Tool For Developers For Android Apps To Play Across All Devices

Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google has now opened doors for developers to create various Android-based apps that will be able to connect with a range of devices.
In a recent announcement, Google said it would launch a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) to help developers make their apps play across Android devices.
Google’s Cross-device SDK will work on apps for Android phones, tablets, TV, Auto, Wear OS, ChromeOS, iOS, and Windows, and all other platforms.
The new SDK will help developers to discover nearby devices, establish secure connections between devices, and host an app’s experience across multiple devices.
Also Read: Google Parent To Slow Down Hiring Amid Global Economic Crisis
The cross-device toolkit is currently available in a developer preview and only works with Android phones and tablets for now.
How it will be helpful: According to Google, the new cross-device SDK will be helpful in many ways.
Multiple users on separate devices, for example, can choose items from a menu when creating a group food order. The new platform could also let you read a long article on your phone and finish reading it on your tablet without losing your place.
This may also help complete a movie rental or purchase on your TV by using your phone to enter your form of payment.
It could also allow the passengers in a car to share a specific map location with the vehicle’s navigation system.
Another use case would be to help discover and pair companion devices such as fitness trackers or headphones.
Photo: nekoroid on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.