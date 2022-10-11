Alibaba Cloud Steps Up Rivalry With Latest Move, Launches Data Center Equivalent To Google's Silicon Valley Headquarters

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA cloud computing unit opened a new campus covering an area of 198,200 square meters (2.1 million sq ft) in its home city of Hangzhou.
- Alibaba Cloud's new 10-building campus has a total floor area of 450,000 square meters, SCMP reports.
- It is roughly the size of the campus for Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's Silicon Valley headquarters, which covers about 2 million sq ft in Mountain View, California.
- Alibaba Cloud highlighted eco-friendly designs across the campus, including a photovoltaic power generation system, flowerpots made from recycled plastic, and high-efficiency, low-energy devices in the on-site coffee shop.
- Alibaba Cloud had the fastest growth among all of Alibaba's business segments in the second quarter, making up 9% of total revenue.
- Still, growth fell from 20% in the fourth quarter to 12% in the first.
- In September, Alibaba Cloud shared plans to double down on its overseas presence, including a $1 billion investment in a "global partner ecosystem upgrade."
- It enjoyed a 9.5% market share in 2021, trailing Microsoft Corp MSFT (21%) and Amazon.com Inc AMZN (39%).
- Alibaba Cloud remains the market leader in China's cloud services market.
- Alibaba Cloud continued to do well with its overseas expansion plans this quarter, launching four data centers in three countries, namely Germany, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.07% at $77.60 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
