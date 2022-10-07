Putin Knowns He Would Be 'Unable' To 'Preserve' Own Life After Launching A Nuclear Attack, Says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would not survive a nuclear attack if the latter decided to use weapons involved in such an attack in the war against Ukraine.

What Happened: Zelenskyy, while addressing a gathering at Lowy Institute international think tank in Sydney via video conferencing, said it was “hard to say” if the chances of nuclear war had increased with his military pushing back Putin’s army in the past few weeks.

See Also: 'Put Such A Bracelet On Putin': Former Russian Journalist Confirms Escape, Sends Kremlin A Message

“It’s hard to say,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Putin understands that "after the use of nuclear weapons, he would be unable anymore to preserve, so to speak, his life, and I’m confident of that,” reported Associated Press.

This came after the Russian President warned that he wouldn’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

“To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said.

Read Next: How Do You Tame Inflation? Pro-Putin Belarus Leader Simply Bans Consumer Price Rises