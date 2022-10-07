ñol

FedEx Ground Slashes Holiday Volume Outlook: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 2:52 PM | 1 min read
FedEx Ground Slashes Holiday Volume Outlook: Report
  • FedEx Corp FDX plans to slash the volume outlook for one of its divisions handling e-commerce deliveries.
  • The company arrived at the decision, Reuters reported, as its customers are expected to ship fewer packages during the holiday season.
  • RelatedAre FedEx's Troubles Indicative Of A Recession? Perhaps Not For UPS, DHL And Amazon
  • The message was conveyed to the company's 6,000 independent contractors that handle delivery and trucking for FedEx Ground in the U.S. and Canada through an internal memo.
  • "We expect there to be downward adjustments to volume forecasts," the report quoted Paul Melander, a FedEx Ground senior vice president.
  • Also Read: FedEx Adopts $1.5B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 1.22% at $153.29 on the last check Friday.

