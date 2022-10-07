Cenntro Electric's LS400 Model Completes EPA Tests

by

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd's CENN All-Electric Class 4 Logistar 400 (LS400) model has completed its EPA tests, marking a significant milestone that moves the model closer to registration and customer sales in the U.S.

: Cenntro Plans New All-Electric Commercial Van Cenntro designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles.

As of December 31, 2021, Cenntro has sold or put into service more than 3,700 vehicles in over 25 countries.

Price Action: CENN shares are trading lower by 7.01% at $0.9250 on the last check Friday.

