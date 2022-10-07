ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Cenntro Electric's LS400 Model Completes EPA Tests

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 12:17 PM | 1 min read
Cenntro Electric's LS400 Model Completes EPA Tests
  • Cenntro Electric Group Ltd's CENN All-Electric Class 4 Logistar 400 (LS400) model has completed its EPA tests, marking a significant milestone that moves the model closer to registration and customer sales in the U.S.
  • The All-Electric Class 4 LS 400, one of Cenntro's main products, is purpose-built for urban and suburban use and can support many payloads and applications.
  • Also ReadCenntro Plans New All-Electric Commercial Van
  • Cenntro designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles.
  • As of December 31, 2021, Cenntro has sold or put into service more than 3,700 vehicles in over 25 countries.
  • Price Action: CENN shares are trading lower by 7.01% at $0.9250 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral