ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cenntro Plans New All-Electric Commercial Van

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read
Cenntro Plans New All-Electric Commercial Van
  • Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN has expanded another Logistar series, the new Logistar 260. 
  • The All-Electric commercial van is scheduled for initial deliveries to Europe in the first quarter of 2023, followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South American markets.
  • The Logistar 260, or LS 260, is positioned above the Logistar 200 with a dimension of 5.50 meters in length, 1.85 meters in width, and 2 meters in height.
  • The LS 260 offers a cargo space of 7.5 cubic meters or 265 cubic feet, two side loading doors, and rear doors with a loading opening of up to 270°.
  • Price Action: CENN shares closed lower by 0.76% at $1.31 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapGeneral