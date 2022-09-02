by

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN has expanded another Logistar series, the new Logistar 260.

The All-Electric commercial van is scheduled for initial deliveries to Europe in the first quarter of 2023, followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South American markets.

The Logistar 260, or LS 260, is positioned above the Logistar 200 with a dimension of 5.50 meters in length, 1.85 meters in width, and 2 meters in height.

The LS 260 offers a cargo space of 7.5 cubic meters or 265 cubic feet, two side loading doors, and rear doors with a loading opening of up to 270°.

Price Action: CENN shares closed lower by 0.76% at $1.31 on Thursday.

