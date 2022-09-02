- Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN has expanded another Logistar series, the new Logistar 260.
- The All-Electric commercial van is scheduled for initial deliveries to Europe in the first quarter of 2023, followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South American markets.
- The Logistar 260, or LS 260, is positioned above the Logistar 200 with a dimension of 5.50 meters in length, 1.85 meters in width, and 2 meters in height.
- The LS 260 offers a cargo space of 7.5 cubic meters or 265 cubic feet, two side loading doors, and rear doors with a loading opening of up to 270°.
- Price Action: CENN shares closed lower by 0.76% at $1.31 on Thursday.
