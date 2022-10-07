ñol

Hyatt Debuts Fuji Speedway Hotel In Japan

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 9:13 AM | 1 min read
Hyatt Debuts Fuji Speedway Hotel In Japan
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp H has opened Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka, Japan. Fuji Speedway is the first property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan.
  • Flanked by Mount Fuji and the Fuji Speedway race circuit, the hotel is in the new Fuji Motorsports Forest project developed by Toyota Motor Corp TM Group.
  • Fuji Speedway Hotel features 120 accommodations, including 21 spacious suites, all with private balconies offering views of Fuji Speedway race circuit or Mount Fuji. 
  • It is the first hotel that Toyota has developed in collaboration with Hyatt.
  • Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 1.22% at $82.61 in premarket on the last check Friday.

