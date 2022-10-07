Hyatt Debuts Fuji Speedway Hotel In Japan

- Hyatt Hotels Corp H has opened Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka, Japan. Fuji Speedway is the first property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan.
- Flanked by Mount Fuji and the Fuji Speedway race circuit, the hotel is in the new Fuji Motorsports Forest project developed by Toyota Motor Corp TM Group.
- Fuji Speedway Hotel features 120 accommodations, including 21 spacious suites, all with private balconies offering views of Fuji Speedway race circuit or Mount Fuji.
- It is the first hotel that Toyota has developed in collaboration with Hyatt.
- Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 1.22% at $82.61 in premarket on the last check Friday.
