Hyatt Debuts Fuji Speedway Hotel In Japan

by

Hyatt Hotels Corp H has opened Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka, Japan. Fuji Speedway is the first property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan.

has opened Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka, Japan. Fuji Speedway is the first property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan. Flanked by Mount Fuji and the Fuji Speedway race circuit, the hotel is in the new Fuji Motorsports Forest project developed by Toyota Motor Corp TM Group.

Group. Also Read : Hyatt Partners With Lindner Hotels To Expand In Europe

: Hyatt Partners With Lindner Hotels To Expand In Europe Fuji Speedway Hotel features 120 accommodations, including 21 spacious suites, all with private balconies offering views of Fuji Speedway race circuit or Mount Fuji.

It is the first hotel that Toyota has developed in collaboration with Hyatt.

Also see : Hyatt Lays Out Growth Plan For Latin America & The Caribbean

: Hyatt Lays Out Growth Plan For Latin America & The Caribbean Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 1.22% at $82.61 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsRestaurantsGeneral