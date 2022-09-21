Hyatt Lays Out Growth Plan For Latin America & The Caribbean

- Hyatt Hotels Corp H has put forward its strategic brand growth plan in the Latin America and Caribbean region.
- The company plans more than 20 luxury and lifestyle hotels and resort openings through 2024, including expanding Hyatt brands into new markets.
- As a result of the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt's Latin America and Caribbean region expected growth includes a nearly 20% expansion of Hyatt's Inclusive Collection expected by the end of 2024.
- "Latin America and the Caribbean are top leisure destinations for global travelers, and we continue to grow Hyatt's brand presence in this important region to offer unique experiences to high-end travelers in new markets and sought-after destinations," said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt.
- Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 2.22% at $87.28 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
