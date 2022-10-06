ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Hyatt Partners With Lindner Hotels To Expand In Europe

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 8:48 AM | 1 min read
Hyatt Partners With Lindner Hotels To Expand In Europe
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp H said its affiliate has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Lindner Hotels AG, a family-run German hospitality business.
  • Through the agreement, more than 30 hotels across seven European countries will join the Hyatt brand portfolio and will be integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program.
  • The majority of the properties are slated to transition to the JdV by Hyatt brand, a collection of independent hotels.
  • The agreement is expected to expand Hyatt's brand footprint to 15 new markets and extend distribution in key destinations such as Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
  • Also ReadHyatt Lays Out Growth Plan For Latin America & The Caribbean
  • The Lindner portfolio will further increase Hyatt's lifestyle footprint with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms.
  • Through the partnership, Lindner Hotels will have access to data-driven support around brand health, guest experiences and revenue optimization from Hyatt's Global Franchise and Owner Relations Group.
  • Price Action: H shares closed lower by 0.37% at $85.75 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaEntertainmentNewsTravelRestaurantsGeneral