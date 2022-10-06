Hyatt Partners With Lindner Hotels To Expand In Europe

- Hyatt Hotels Corp H said its affiliate has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Lindner Hotels AG, a family-run German hospitality business.
- Through the agreement, more than 30 hotels across seven European countries will join the Hyatt brand portfolio and will be integrated into the World of Hyatt loyalty program.
- The majority of the properties are slated to transition to the JdV by Hyatt brand, a collection of independent hotels.
- The agreement is expected to expand Hyatt's brand footprint to 15 new markets and extend distribution in key destinations such as Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
- The Lindner portfolio will further increase Hyatt's lifestyle footprint with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms.
- Through the partnership, Lindner Hotels will have access to data-driven support around brand health, guest experiences and revenue optimization from Hyatt's Global Franchise and Owner Relations Group.
- Price Action: H shares closed lower by 0.37% at $85.75 on Wednesday.
