Take-Two Interactive To Surge Around 38%? Plus Baird Predicts $475 For This Stock

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Take-Two Interactive To Surge Around 38%? Plus Baird Predicts $475 For This Stock
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO from $131 to $165. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Take-Two shares rose 1.9% to $119.56 on Wednesday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Fair Isaac Corporation FICO from $546 to $475. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Fair Isaac shares fell 6.1% to close at $413.01 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on i3 Verticals, Inc. IIIV from $40 to $36. i3 Verticals shares fell 1% to $21.80 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Venator Materials PLC VNTR from $2.05 to $0.65. Venator Materials shares fell 11.9% to $0.8444 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for V.F. Corporation VFC from $51 to $35. V.F. Corporation shares fell 4.3% to $30.54 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on The Southern Company SO from $80 to $72. Southern Company shares fell 3.7% to $66.19 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital slashed the price target on Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE from $13 to $9. Global Medical REIT shares fell 7.5% to $7.93 on Wednesday.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas