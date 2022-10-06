Pinterest, Perion Network And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Biohaven Ltd. BHVN shares jumped 10.1% to $13.49 in pre-market trading. Pfizer recently completed acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.

shares jumped 10.1% to $13.49 in pre-market trading. Pfizer recently completed acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO gained 6.4% to $10.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Wednesday. The company, during August, posted Q2 EPS of $0.40.

gained 6.4% to $10.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Wednesday. The company, during August, posted Q2 EPS of $0.40. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. CTKB gained 5.8% to $16.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 3% on Wednesday.

gained 5.8% to $16.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 3% on Wednesday. TH International Limited THCH gained 5.7% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Wednesday.

gained 5.7% to $5.74 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. PINS gained 5.3% to $25.94 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $31.

gained 5.3% to $25.94 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $31. Perion Network Ltd. PERI rose 4.4% to $21.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022, which indicated adjusted EBITDA of $31 million, a 76% year-over-year increase.

