Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Analog Devices

The Trade: Analog Devices, Inc. ADI Director Tunc Doluca sold a total of 2,400 shares at an average price of $150.00. The insider received around $360 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: The company, in August, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, in August, posted upbeat quarterly earnings. What Analog Devices Does: Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa.

Adobe

The Trade: Adobe Inc. ADBE Director John Warnock sold a total of 1,200 shares at an average price of $292.92. The insider received around $351.51 thousand as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: MoffettNathanson recently initiated coverage on Adobe with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $354.

MoffettNathanson recently initiated coverage on Adobe with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $354. What Adobe Does: Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media.

Willis Towers Watson

The Trade: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW Head of Health, Wealth &Career Julie J. Gebauer sold a total of 1,400 shares at an average price of $210.00. The insider received around $294 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Credit Suisse recently initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson with an Outperform rating and announcesd a price target of $288.

Credit Suisse recently initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson with an Outperform rating and announcesd a price target of $288. What Willis Towers Watson Does: In January 2016, Towers Watson and Willis Group merged to form Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, insurance brokerage, and solutions company.

