Amazon To Hire 150,000 Workers for Holiday Season, In Line With 2021

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN prepared to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network.
- The number of hiring remains intact compared to 2021.
- A diverse range of roles, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.
- Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
- In addition, sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 - $3,000 are available in select locations.
- Amazon ratcheted up hiring during the pandemic to handle a surge in orders from home-bound shoppers, Bloomberg reports.
- However, since the pandemic recovery, Amazon has found itself saddled with too many workers and facilities.
- Amazon has since abandoned plans for dozens of warehouses and hiring plans.
- In September, Walmart Inc WMT shared plans to hire 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season.
- Walmart's new workers this year will include seasonal U.S. store associates, truck drivers in full-time positions, and service staff at call centers.
- Walmart, in September 2021, shared plans to hire 150,000.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.10% at $120.83 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
