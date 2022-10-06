ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Amazon To Hire 150,000 Workers for Holiday Season, In Line With 2021

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN prepared to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network
  • The number of hiring remains intact compared to 2021.
  • A diverse range of roles, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. 
  • Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S. 
  • Also Read: Walmart Strategically Times Its Holiday Sales Event To Win More Shoppers From Amazon
  • In addition, sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,000 - $3,000 are available in select locations.
  • Amazon ratcheted up hiring during the pandemic to handle a surge in orders from home-bound shoppers, Bloomberg reports.  
  • However, since the pandemic recovery, Amazon has found itself saddled with too many workers and facilities.
  • Amazon has since abandoned plans for dozens of warehouses and hiring plans.
  • In September, Walmart Inc WMT shared plans to hire 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season.
  • Walmart's new workers this year will include seasonal U.S. store associates, truck drivers in full-time positions, and service staff at call centers.
  • Walmart, in September 2021, shared plans to hire 150,000.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.10% at $120.83 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia