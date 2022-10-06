Former Trump Aide Says Supreme Court Will Come Off As 'Corrupt' If It Intervenes In Mar-A-Lago Case

Donald Trump’s former aide and lawyer Michael Cohen launched a scathing criticism of what he described as the delaying tactics of the former president in a recent TikTok video.

What Happened: While noting that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected Trump’s bid to prevent the Department of Justice from investigating the 100 or so classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Cohen said the former president is now going to attempt to delay the inevitable.

“Delay, delay, delay, that’s what he’s gonna do,” the lawyer said.

“This is exactly what he does in every single case. He will drag it now as far as he possibly could,” Cohen added.

Delving on why Trump has now gone to the Supreme Court, requesting it to hear the case, Cohen said the former president in his delusional f**cking mind believes that they owe him something and that he now controls the Supreme Court, especially post the “Roe” decision.

“If the Supreme Court ends up listening to this bullsh*t, the fact that this f*cking a**hole can have top-secret documents, which is in violation of the Presidential Records Act, as well as the National Archives with their multiple subpoenas, requests, and so on for the return of the documents, we'll know that the f*cking Supreme Court is corrupt,” he added.

These people who are in the Supreme Court, if they take this case, have to go, he concluded.

Why It’s Important: The Department of Justice is investigating whether Trump took classified documents to his Florida residence in violation of three federal laws, including the “Espionage Act.”

Trump's delay tactics may not work this time around, a CNN report said, citing legal experts. The apex court may not take it up in the first case, and even if it does, it would move too swiftly for Trump’s liking, the report said.

The report stated that the former president could lose because, in order to get emergency relief from the Supreme Court, he would need to prove that he had suffered irreparable harm, which, according to legal experts, is a stretch.