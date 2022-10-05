Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times.

What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.

When asked whether Trump will run again, Haberman said, “With the caveat that I don’t know and that I could prove him wrong, I think he’s backed himself into a corner where he has to run.”

Why It's Important: Haberman added, “I think that he needs the protections that running for president (he thinks) would afford him in combating investigations that he calls a 'witch hunt.'"

Trump is facing multiple lawsuits and investigations, including the Department of Justice investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents case, the New York Attorney’s office lawsuit accusing the former president of financial fraud, Georgia state’s investigation into electoral interference and the select House Committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 riots.

“So much of his identity now is being a politician,” Haberman said.

Therefore, Haberman said, she expects Trump to run for office in 2024. Haberman also raised the possibility of Trump not staying through the course even if he declares his candidacy.