Apple Co-Founder Takes Swipe At Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Over Cost Cuts, Citing His Personal 'Sacrifice'

Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak recounted a personal experience on Wednesday while taking a dig at Meta Platforms Inc META, the social networking goliath headed by Mark Zuckerberg.

What Happened: Wozniak, who founded Apple together with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976, tweeted that when COVID-19 prevented his house workers from coming he and his wife Janet Hill “made the sacrifice to continue paying their full salaries because it was the right thing to do.”

When COVID prevented our house workers from coming, Janet and I made the sacrifice to continue paying their full salaries because it was the right thing to do. — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) October 5, 2022

Wozniak shared a Gizmodo article in his tweet which touched on Meta’s withdrawal of internship offers under the backdrop of cost-cutting.

Why It Matters: Some of the rescinded offers were made to people already working at Meta, which runs popular social networks Facebook and Instagram, reported Gizmodo.

Yure Pablo, an incoming intern affected by Meta’s decision, wrote on LinkedIn that to him as a Latin American, the internship was not only a job but “a lifetime opportunity that you worked hard for it, a belief that not everyone allows themselves to have.”

This week, Meta moved to close an office in New York amid a consolidation of its local workforce. The closure came as Zuckerberg seeks to reorganize teams and reduce the company’s headcount.

Facebook employees expected job cuts in the summer with one staffer describing the feeling of a “witch hunt” at work.

