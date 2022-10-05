This Analyst Boosts PT On Twitter? Plus Raymond James Predicts $1,750 For This Stock

Raymond James raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG from $1,700 to $1,750. Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle shares fell 0.8% to $1,524.02 in pre-market trading.

Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $37 to $54.2. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Twitter shares fell 0.2% to $51.89 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut the price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY from $44 to $34. Dave & Buster's shares fell 2.1% to $32.51 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for M&T Bank Corporation MTB from $222 to $240. M&T Bank shares fell 0.8% to $185.78 in pre-market trading.

Baird cut the price target for Sun Communities, Inc. SUI from $205 to $175. Sun Communities shares rose 2.1% to close at $140.77 on Tuesday.

SVB Leerink lowered the price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV from $45 to $30. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.2% to $5.98 in pre-market trading.

Needham slashed the price target on SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH from $40 to $30. SMART Global shares fell 2.8% to $16.54 in pre-market trading.

