SMART Global Holdings, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 5, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Adeia Inc. ADEA fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
  • POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX dropped 7.1% to $37.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Pharming Group N.V. PHAR fell 6.7% to $10.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
  • Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 5.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5.1% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse shares gained over 12% on Tuesday as the stock rebounded after falling Monday on concerns over financial health.
  • Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR dropped 3.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.
  • SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 3.3% to $16.45 in pre-market trading. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

