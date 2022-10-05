SMART Global Holdings, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Adeia Inc. ADEA fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.
- POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX dropped 7.1% to $37.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Pharming Group N.V. PHAR fell 6.7% to $10.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 5.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5.1% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse shares gained over 12% on Tuesday as the stock rebounded after falling Monday on concerns over financial health.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR dropped 3.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.
- SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 3.3% to $16.45 in pre-market trading. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
