SMART Global Holdings, Credit Suisse And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Adeia Inc. ADEA fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17.

fell 12.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $17. POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX dropped 7.1% to $37.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.

dropped 7.1% to $37.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday. Pharming Group N.V. PHAR fell 6.7% to $10.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

fell 6.7% to $10.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 5.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.

fell 5.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 5.1% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse shares gained over 12% on Tuesday as the stock rebounded after falling Monday on concerns over financial health.

fell 5.1% to $4.27 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse shares gained over 12% on Tuesday as the stock rebounded after falling Monday on concerns over financial health. Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR dropped 3.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.

dropped 3.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH shares fell 3.3% to $16.45 in pre-market trading. SMART Global reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus .