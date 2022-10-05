Amazon Invests $150M In Venture Funds To Boost Entrepreneurs From Minority Backgrounds

- Amazon.com Inc AMZN has formed Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds.
- The initiative will fund entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding.
- The company will invest in funds focusing on Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders.
- Amazon expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through 2023.
- In addition to capital, the entrepreneurs will also receive mentorship from Amazon executives and gain access to resources to support their business and technical strategy.
- The funds in which Amazon has invested include, Collide Capital, Elevate Future Fund, Share Ventures and Techstars Rising Stars Fund.
- Price Action: AMZN shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $118.95 on the last check Wednesday.
