Amazon Invests $150M In Venture Funds To Boost Entrepreneurs From Minority Backgrounds

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 11:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN has formed Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds.
  • The initiative will fund entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding.
  • The company will invest in funds focusing on Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders.
  • Amazon expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through 2023.
  • In addition to capital, the entrepreneurs will also receive mentorship from Amazon executives and gain access to resources to support their business and technical strategy. 
  • Also ReadAmazon Freezes Hiring, Discontinues Amazon Glow: Report
  • The funds in which Amazon has invested include, Collide Capital, Elevate Future Fund, Share Ventures and Techstars Rising Stars Fund.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $118.95 on the last check Wednesday.

