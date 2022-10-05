Amazon Freezes Hiring, Discontinues Amazon Glow: Report

- Amazon.com, Inc AMZN froze corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, the New York Times reported citing an internal email.
- Amazon halted global hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its stores business, which covers Amazon’s physical and online retail business and its logistics operations.
- Amazon had posted over 10,000 openings in that division, which accounts for the bulk of Amazon’s sales.
- However, the freeze will not affect its more profitable cloud computing division. Some roles, like student hiring and field positions, were exempt from the pause.
- Amazon’s listings show it still hired warehouse workers.
- In September, Amazon boosted pay for its U.S. front-line employees, effective October.
- Amazon discontinued its pandemic-era kids’ video calling device amid lackluster sales and a shift in consumer behavior, Bloomberg reports.
- Amazon Glow is a combination video screen and projector that helps children get face time, play games, read, and even draw with distant relatives.
- But sales were slow, and Amazon looked to shift employees who worked on the gadget into other roles.
- Glow was steeply discounted on October 4, listed at $150 for members of Amazon’s Prime program, 55% off the list price. Later in the day, it was unavailable.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 4.5% at $121.09 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.