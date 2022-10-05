Amazon Freezes Hiring, Discontinues Amazon Glow: Report

by

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN froze corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, the New York Times reported citing an internal email.

Amazon halted global hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its stores business, which covers Amazon's physical and online retail business and its logistics operations.

Amazon had posted over 10,000 openings in that division, which accounts for the bulk of Amazon’s sales.

However, the freeze will not affect its more profitable cloud computing division. Some roles, like student hiring and field positions, were exempt from the pause.

Amazon’s listings show it still hired warehouse workers.

In September, Amazon boosted pay for its U.S. front-line employees, effective October.

Amazon discontinued its pandemic-era kids’ video calling device amid lackluster sales and a shift in consumer behavior, Bloomberg reports.

Amazon Glow is a combination video screen and projector that helps children get face time, play games, read, and even draw with distant relatives.

But sales were slow, and Amazon looked to shift employees who worked on the gadget into other roles.

Glow was steeply discounted on October 4, listed at $150 for members of Amazon’s Prime program, 55% off the list price. Later in the day, it was unavailable.

Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 4.5% at $121.09 on Tuesday.

