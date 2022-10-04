ñol

United Natural Foods Opens Distribution Center In New Hampshire

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
United Natural Foods Opens Distribution Center In New Hampshire
  • United Natural Foods Inc UNFI has opened a 125,000 square foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
  • The facility is expected to expand the company's overall capacity and ability to deliver products, supporting customer growth across the Northeast.
  • The facility's addition will also help UNFI expand its refrigerated capacity and relieve pressure at its Chesterfield, New Hampshire, and Dayville, Connecticut distribution centers.
  • Also ReadUnited Natural Foods Q4 Bottom-Line Matches Street View; Closks 8% Sales Growth
  • "The New England region is a vital and thriving marketplace and the opening of our new Londonderry facility acts as a complement to our other regional distribution centers enhancing our ability to deliver improved service levels for our customers," said Mark Bushway, UNFI's Chief Supply Chain Officer.
  • Price Action: UNFI shares traded higher by 3.04% at $36.99 on the last check Tuesday.

