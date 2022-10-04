United Natural Foods Opens Distribution Center In New Hampshire

by

United Natural Foods Inc UNFI has opened a 125,000 square foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

has opened a 125,000 square foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The facility is expected to expand the company's overall capacity and ability to deliver products, supporting customer growth across the Northeast.

overall capacity and ability to deliver products, supporting customer growth across the Northeast. The facility's addition will also help UNFI expand its refrigerated capacity and relieve pressure at its Chesterfield, New Hampshire, and Dayville, Connecticut distribution centers.

Also Read : United Natural Foods Q4 Bottom-Line Matches Street View; Closks 8% Sales Growth

: United Natural Foods Q4 Bottom-Line Matches Street View; Closks 8% Sales Growth "The New England region is a vital and thriving marketplace and the opening of our new Londonderry facility acts as a complement to our other regional distribution centers enhancing our ability to deliver improved service levels for our customers," said Mark Bushway, UNFI's Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Price Action: UNFI shares traded higher by 3.04% at $36.99 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral