United Natural Foods Opens Distribution Center In New Hampshire

- United Natural Foods Inc UNFI has opened a 125,000 square foot refrigerated distribution center in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
- The facility is expected to expand the company's overall capacity and ability to deliver products, supporting customer growth across the Northeast.
- The facility's addition will also help UNFI expand its refrigerated capacity and relieve pressure at its Chesterfield, New Hampshire, and Dayville, Connecticut distribution centers.
- "The New England region is a vital and thriving marketplace and the opening of our new Londonderry facility acts as a complement to our other regional distribution centers enhancing our ability to deliver improved service levels for our customers," said Mark Bushway, UNFI's Chief Supply Chain Officer.
- Price Action: UNFI shares traded higher by 3.04% at $36.99 on the last check Tuesday.
