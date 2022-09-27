ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

United Natural Foods Q4 Bottom-Line Matches Street View; Closks 8% Sales Growth

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read
United Natural Foods Q4 Bottom-Line Matches Street View; Closks 8% Sales Growth
  • United Natural Foods Inc UNFI reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $7.27 billion, missing the consensus of $7.34 billion.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 14.5% versus 14.9% last year. The gross profit rose 4.9% to $1.1 billion.
  • Operating margin was 0.93%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 51% to $68 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $213 million increased 3.4% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $1.27 was in-line with the analyst consensus.
  • Also ReadUnited Natural Foods Opts For Symbotic's Warehouse Automation Systems
  • The company held $44 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.
  • On September 21, 2022, the company's Board approved a new stock repurchase program for up to $200 million of its shares over four years. This program replaces the previous program announced on October 6, 2017.
  • Outlook: United Natural Foods sees FY23 sales of $29.8 billion - $30.4 billion, against the consensus of $30.1 billion.
  • It expects FY23 adjusted EPS of $4.85 - $5.15 versus the consensus of $5.09.
  • Price Action: UNFI shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $39.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceBuybacks