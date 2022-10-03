GM Registers 24% US Sales Growth In Q3

by

General Motors Co GM reported third-quarter U.S. sales of 555,580 vehicles, a 24% increase year-on-year.

Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac posted double-digit total sales gains of 30%, 24% and 50%, respectively.

The improvement is mainly attributed to an increased demand environment along with an improvement in semiconductor supplies.

General Motors had a dealer inventory of 359,292 vehicles at the end of Q3, an increase of 111,453 units from the previous quarter.

: GM Defers Return-To-Office Mandate Following Employee Pressure The company said demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV outpaced supply, with sales of 14,709 vehicles combined.

Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 2.32% at $32.83 on the last check Monday.

