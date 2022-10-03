ñol

GM Registers 24% US Sales Growth In Q3

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read
GM Registers 24% US Sales Growth In Q3
  • General Motors Co GM reported third-quarter U.S. sales of 555,580 vehicles, a 24% increase year-on-year.
  • Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac posted double-digit total sales gains of 30%, 24% and 50%, respectively.
  • The improvement is mainly attributed to an increased demand environment along with an improvement in semiconductor supplies.
  • General Motors had a dealer inventory of 359,292 vehicles at the end of Q3, an increase of 111,453 units from the previous quarter.
  • Also ReadGM Defers Return-To-Office Mandate Following Employee Pressure
  • The company said demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV outpaced supply, with sales of 14,709 vehicles combined.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 2.32% at $32.83 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

