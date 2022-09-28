GM Defers Return-To-Office Mandate Following Employee Pressure

by

General Motors Co GM retracted aspects of its return-to-office plans amid employee criticism.

An employee memo from the CEO Mary Barra dated September 23 drafted plans to have salaried employees return to the office three days a week, likely to take effect later this year, the WSJ reports.

Many employees viewed the change as a deviation from the 2021 policy emphasizing flexibility and ditching in-office days.

On September 27, a follow-up email sought to clarify last week's message, saying it generated "questions, concerns, and misconceptions" and postponed the return to office policy till the first quarter of next year.

The email also clarified that the company would not mandate the office working days of the week. The policy will likely stick to the three-day-in-office requirement.

GM will solidify its return-to-work plans by the end of October, the report added.

"We intend to spend the next few weeks continuing to listen to your feedback," the memo said. "Balancing the flexibility to ensure that you can manage your life outside of GM is a primary consideration."

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google chief Sundar Pichai also remained defensive on its return to work policy at a recent employee meeting.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google chief Sundar Pichai also remained defensive on its return to work policy at a recent employee meeting.

Apple Inc AAPL employees opposed the iPhone maker's call for workers to return to the office in September. CEO Tim Cook had insisted on returning since June 2021 while the Covid resurgence delayed his plans. In May, a prominent machine learning computer scientist, Ian Goodfellow, quit Apple for Google sibling DeepMind, reportedly due to Apple's return-to-work policy.

Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk said "remote work is no longer acceptable," threatening workers with termination.

Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk said "remote work is no longer acceptable," threatening workers with termination.

Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 1.09% at $34.33 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

