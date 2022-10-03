Apple May Not Have Enough Fare Left To Pull Together 'A Highly Polished Launch Event' in October, Says Expert

Apple Inc. AAPL may reportedly unveil its remaining products for 2022 through press releases on its website instead of holding a digital event this month.

What Happened: Apple is developing many new products such as iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models. Some of these will be released in October, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman adds that the Cupertino-based tech giant is unlikely to hold an event this month.

“Does Apple really have enough here to make it worth pulling together another highly polished launch event? It seems unlikely," he says.

Gurman then goes on to add, "The company (as of now) is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press.”

Apple hasn't released any statement regarding the October event or whether it would be canceled.

Why It's Important: The news that Apple may cancel the event comes amid reports of the company backing away from ramping production of its new iPhone 14 in 2022 and the exit of a senior executive after a TikTok video featuring him making uncharitable remarks about women went viral.

However, Gurman, in the Bloomberg report, doesn’t mention any of these factors. He just says that Apple “might not have enough fare left in 2022 for another big event.”

Price Action: Apple closed Friday’s session at $138.20, down 3%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

