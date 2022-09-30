Li Auto Launches Two Large Smart SUV For Families

- Li Auto Inc LI has unveiled Li L8, a six-seat, large premium smart SUV for families, and Li L7, a five-seat, large flagship smart SUV for families.
- The company also announced that the deliveries of Li L9 exceeded 10,000 units in September.
- Both Li L8 and Li L7 are available in two trim levels, Pro and Max, to provide users with flexible choices.
- The models have over 100 features for comfort, sumptuousness, safety, and smartness.
- Both Li L8 and Li L7 employ the company's new generation all-wheel drive range extension system, supporting a CLTC range of 1,315 kilometers and a WLTC range of 1,100 kilometers.
- Powered by a QUALCOMM Inc QCOM Snapdragon automotive-grade 8155 chip, the smart space Pro system for Li L8 and Li L7's Pro trim level features dual 15.7-inch 3K resolution LCD screens and 19 speakers combined with a 7.3.4 surround sound system.
- The smart space Max system utilized in both models' Max trim level is powered by two Qualcomm Snapdragon automotive-grade 8155 chips and boasts three 15.7-inch LCD screens, 21 speakers, 7.3.4 surround sound system.
- The retail prices for Li L8 Pro and Li L8 Max are RMB359,800 and RMB399,800, and for Li L7 Pro and Li L7 Max are RMB339,800 and RMB379,800.
- Li L8 showroom models will arrive at Li Auto retail stores starting on October 1, 2022, with delivery to commence in early November.
- The delivery of Li L7 will commence in the first quarter of 2023.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 1.50% at $23.02 in premarket on the last check Friday.
