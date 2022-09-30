Li Auto Launches Two Large Smart SUV For Families

by

Li Auto Inc LI has unveiled Li L8, a six-seat, large premium smart SUV for families, and Li L7, a five-seat, large flagship smart SUV for families.

The company also announced that the deliveries of Li L9 exceeded 10,000 units in September.

Both Li L8 and Li L7 are available in two trim levels, Pro and Max, to provide users with flexible choices.

The models have over 100 features for comfort, sumptuousness, safety, and smartness.

Both Li L8 and Li L7 employ the company's new generation all-wheel drive range extension system, supporting a CLTC range of 1,315 kilometers and a WLTC range of 1,100 kilometers.

Powered by a QUALCOMM Inc QCOM Snapdragon automotive-grade 8155 chip, the smart space Pro system for Li L8 and Li L7's Pro trim level features dual 15.7-inch 3K resolution LCD screens and 19 speakers combined with a 7.3.4 surround sound system.

The smart space Max system utilized in both models' Max trim level is powered by two Qualcomm Snapdragon automotive-grade 8155 chips and boasts three 15.7-inch LCD screens, 21 speakers, 7.3.4 surround sound system.

The retail prices for Li L8 Pro and Li L8 Max are RMB359,800 and RMB399,800, and for Li L7 Pro and Li L7 Max are RMB339,800 and RMB379,800.

Li L8 showroom models will arrive at Li Auto retail stores starting on October 1, 2022, with delivery to commence in early November.

The delivery of Li L7 will commence in the first quarter of 2023.

Price Action: LI shares are trading lower by 1.50% at $23.02 in premarket on the last check Friday.

