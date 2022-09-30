'Right Now, You've Still Got To Avoid The Stock,' Jim Cramer Says About This Aerospace Company

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Sherwin-Williams Co SHW might go lower as the PE (price-to-earnings) multiple is still "way too high" on the stock.

When asked about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL, Cramer said, "It finally doesn’t have a high price-to-earnings multiple. I would actually start buying that stock right here, right now."

The "Mad Money" host recommended not touching Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA.

Cramer said Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA is the "kind of company that could strike gold or not, but you’ve got to understand you could lose everything."

When asked about Boeing Co BA, he said, "Right now, you’ve still got to avoid the stock."

Cramer said it’s okay to buy Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC as the stock is "good in this environment."

When asked about Seagen Inc SGEN, Cramer said, "I think Merck & Co., Inc. MRK has to buy it. I would not sell this stock here, I’d be a buyer."