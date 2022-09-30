Elon Musk Texts Reveal Frustration: 'Fixing Twitter By Chatting With Parag Won't Work'

A dump of text messages featuring Elon Musk’s interactions with Twitter Inc. TWTR founder Jack Dorsey and its CEO Parag Agrawal and a host of other bigwigs indicates the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s frustrations with his Twitter counterpart.

What Happened: In a text message interaction, Musk said in April, “Fixing Twitter by chatting with Parag won’t work.”

The message came ahead of him putting the deal on temporary hold in May.

Before that, in April, Agrawal asked Musk about one of his tweets that questioned if “Twitter is dying.”

Agrawal told Musk, “You are free to tweet ‘is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter — but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context.”

Musk’s response to Agrawal was, “What did you get done this week?” The Tesla CEO then goes on to say, “I’m not joining the board. This is a waste of time.”

“Will make an offer to take Twitter private,” said Musk.

Why It Matters: While Dorsey’s conversations with Musk were more positive and touched on creating a decentralized social media platform, the tone with Parag turned sour over time.

Dorsey tried to get Musk and Agrawal talking but the attempt appeared to have failed. The last-ditch meeting was held on April 26, according to New York Times reporter Kate Conger.

Jack Dorsey organized a last ditch meeting on 4/26 between Elon and Parag Agrawal. It apparently did not go well: Jack vouches for Parag before the meeting, then says afterwards that it's clear Elon can't work with Parag. pic.twitter.com/ZUgcIjKaks — kate conger (@kateconger) September 29, 2022

The Twitter founder told Musk, “At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying.”

Twitter sued Musk after the latter walked away from a $44 billion agreement to buy the social media platform in July.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Russell Brand Makes 'Good Point' On YouTube Censorship, But He's A 'Little Preoccupied' To Rumble